Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?

October 1, 2018 12:03 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Cellular companies are looking to challenge traditional cable companies with residential internet service that promises to be ultra-fast, affordable and wireless.

Verizon’s wireless service for the home launches in four cities Monday using an emerging wireless technology known as 5G.

The service promises to be cheaper to build and operate, but its success will depend on whether it turns out to be affordable and reliable.

Verizon won’t be matching cable companies on packages that also come with TV channels and home phone service. But fewer people have been subscribing to such bundles anyway, as they embrace streaming services such as Netflix for video and cellphone services instead of landline.

The Verizon service will start in parts of Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento, California, and Indianapolis.

