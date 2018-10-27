Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CHS Inc. says staffer overstated profits by as much as $190M

October 27, 2018 12:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Global agribusiness CHS Inc. said it recently fired an employee for “intentional misconduct” that made the company appear more profitable than it was for years.

The Star Tribune reported Friday the company told investors the news this week in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said the employee, whom it did not identify, misvalued rail freight contracts and that led to CHS overstating its pretax profit by as much as $190 million during the past four fiscal years. That amount translates to about 12 percent of the company’s $1.6 billion pretax profit over that span.

CHS told investors financial statements for that time “should no longer be relied upon” and will have to be restated.

The company declined to say whether it was taking legal action against the employee.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

CHS is based in Inver Grover Heights, Minnesota, and is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives.

In a letter to co-op members, CEO Jay Debertin said the company’s investigation is ongoing but so far it appears “there was no monetary loss to CHS.”

CHS became Minnesota’s fifth-largest business last year with revenue of nearly $32 billion.

The company said the employee also made “intentional misstatements” to PricewaterhouseCoopers during an audit. CHS is working to address failures in its internal controls for financial reporting, the company said in its regulatory filing.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War