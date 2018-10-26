Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Company adding 290 coal-mining jobs in 3 states

October 26, 2018 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Bluestone Resources says it is hiring 290 more workers for its coal-mining operations in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.

In West Virginia, the company says new jobs will be created at Keystone Surface Mine and at Bishop Surface Mine, which is reopening. Bluestone says it’s also looking for miners at its operations in Pike County, Kentucky, and in Wise, Virginia.

Jay Justice, who operates the mines for Justice Companies, says workers are being sought to operate all types of machinery. He says the company is looking to hire right away.

The company says a new training program for a small number of inexperienced workers is also being initiated.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War