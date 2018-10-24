Listen Live Sports

Conductor uses tie to rescue dog on train tracks

October 24, 2018 8:39 am
 
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit train conductor took off his tie and used it as a leash to rescue a wayward dog named Shelby on the tracks.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the train crew on Saturday was alerted that a dog was on the tracks near South Orange station. The crew spotted the dog and called to have the rail traffic stopped.

Conductor Howard Kempton sprinted toward Shelby.

A passenger called the phone number on the dog’s ID tag, and Shelby’s owner said she’d meet the train in Summit. The dog had gotten away when its leash broke during a walk earlier that day.

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

