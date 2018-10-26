Listen Live Sports

Correction: Hurricane Michael-Linemen Killed story

October 26, 2018 1:15 pm
 
CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — In a story Oct. 25 about a hit-and-run crash that killed three linemen making hurricane repairs, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of the hometown of one of the victims. George Cecil was from Colerain, North Carolina.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Crash kills 3 men repairing power lines downed by hurricane

A man faces several charges including DUI manslaughter after the Florida Highway Patrol says his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers Wednesday evening as they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle

CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — A man faces several charges including DUI manslaughter after the Florida Highway Patrol says his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers as they were repairing lines damaged by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

All three men — George Cecil, 52, of Colerain, North Carolina; Ryan Barrett, 22, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; and James Ussery of Chipley, Florida — died from their injuries, according to a highway patrol news release.

The Wednesday evening crash occurred on State Road 77 near Chipley, which is north of Panama City. The pickup truck driven by John Goedtke, 37, of the Tampa area, was heading north when it veered onto the road’s shoulder, striking the workers, Sgt. R.C. Livingston wrote in the incident report.

Goedtke then fled the scene but was later tracked down and detained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was later arrested by troopers.

Ussery worked for West Florida Electric. Cecil and Barrett were both working for Lee Electric Construction Inc.

Goedtke, who received minor injuries in the crash, is charged with DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and leaving the scene. Troopers said additional charges are pending.

