Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Dessert maker to expand in Southwest Virginia

October 17, 2018 4:36 am
 
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A commercial dessert maker plans to spend more than $10 million to expand its operations in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that Virginia beat out four other states to land Empire Bakery Commissary’s planned expansion.

The company, which makes ready-made cakes, cookies and desserts, plans to create 75 new jobs at its site in Rocky Mount.

Northam approved a $225,000 grant for the company to expand in Virginia. The tobacco commission also approved $140,000 for the project.

