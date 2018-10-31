Dynex Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $25.6 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.2 million.

Dynex Capital shares have dropped 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

