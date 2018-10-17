Eagle Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $108 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $86.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Eagle Bancorp shares have declined 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.58, a decrease of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

