Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Elon Musk says his transit test tunnel close to completion

October 22, 2018 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — Elon Musk says he’s planning to offer the public free rides through a tunnel he bored under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Musk said the tunnel is almost complete and there will be an opening event on the night of Dec. 10 and free rides for the public the next day.

The tunnel runs about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) under the streets of Hawthorne, where Musk’s SpaceX headquarters is located.

Musk has described a system in which vehicles or people pods are moved on electrically powered platforms called skates at speeds up to 155 mph (250 kph).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Musk wants to build a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a Metro subway line and Dodger Stadium.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore