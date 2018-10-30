Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Energy giant BP says 3Q earnings more than double

October 30, 2018 3:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Energy giant BP says third-quarter earnings more than doubled as it reaped the benefits of higher oil prices and streamlined operations.

Underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $3.84 billion, the highest quarterly figure in five years, from $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry’s preferred gauge of earnings.

Net income rose 89 percent to $3.35 billion.

Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices when crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude averaged $75.16 a barrel for the most recent quarter — 44 percent higher than a year earlier.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president