The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
General Dynamics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2018 7:44 am
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $851 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.43 billion.

General Dynamics shares have declined roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 2.5 percent. The stock has declined 12 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

