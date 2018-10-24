General Dynamics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $851 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.43 billion.

General Dynamics shares have declined roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 2.5 percent. The stock has declined 12 percent in the last 12 months.

