Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Georgia to double capacity to move autos at Brunswick port

October 28, 2018 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority says the agency plans a big expansion that will double the Port of Brunswick’s capacity for handling automobile imports and exports.

Griff Lynch says the seaport in coastal Brunswick handled 630,000 units of cars, trucks and tractors in the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30. He expects that number to increase significantly.

The expansion at the port’s terminal for processing autos and heavy machinery will grow its annual capacity in the coming years from more than 800,000 units to 1.5 million units.

Lynch said in a speech to Brunswick business leaders Thursday the port will add 60 dockside acres (242,811 sq. meters) next year that will add 8,250 spaces for auto storage and expand Brunswick’s rail capacity.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory