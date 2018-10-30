Hamilton Beach: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $196.9 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have fallen 22 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20, a drop of 50 percent in the last 12 months.

