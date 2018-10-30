Listen Live Sports

Harley-Davidson to recall nearly 178K bikes to fix clutches

October 30, 2018 10:56 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 178,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because they can get stuck in gear due to a clutch problem.

The recall covers 26 models from the 2017 and 2018 model years.

Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say clutches can leak fluid internally, making it so the clutch doesn’t have enough lift to disengage the bikes from gears. The safety agency says that can cause riders to lose control and increase the risk of a crash.

Harley says in documents that it has reports of five crashes with no injuries.

Dealers will install a new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start on Nov. 5.

