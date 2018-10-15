Listen Live Sports

Harris and EQT rise while Bank of America and Autodesk slip

October 15, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Harris Corp., up $18.38 to $173.25

The defense contractor said it will combine with competitor L3 Technologies in an all-stock deal.

Autodesk Inc., down $3.58 to $134.60

Technology companies continued to fall after last week’s steep losses.

Dollar Tree Inc., down 17 cents to $80.97

Retailers and sellers of non-essentials fell after the Commerce Department reported weak growth in retail sales.

Bank of America Corp., down 54 cents to $27.92

The bank reported improved earnings and sales, but its loan growth fell short of expectations.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $4.72 to $72.24

The company said it will not seek a contract extension for an offshore oilfield near Qatar.

EQT Corp., up $1.55 to $46.95

Natural gas companies rose as the price of the fuel continued to climb.

Boston Properties Inc., up $1.28 to $115.98

Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks continued to hold up better than the rest of the market.

Newmont Mining Corp., up 62 cents to $32.66

Mining companies rose as gold, silver and copper prices jumped.

