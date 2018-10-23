Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Hobby Lobby plans to buy shuttered Oklahoma college campus

October 23, 2018 7:09 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hobby Lobby plans to purchase the shuttered campus of what was the only Roman Catholic university in Oklahoma.

Documents filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Oklahoma City show the arts and crafts chain has agreed to buy the St. Gregory’s University campus for $8 million.

St. Gregory’s was established in 1875 and closed last year over financial problems. The campus in Shawnee went up for sale April 17. Documents say the sale is expected to close in December, but they don’t outline plans for the property.

The Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The company is owned by the evangelical Christian Green family, which financed the Museum of the Bible in Washington and successfully sued the Obama administration over including the morning-after pill in employee health care coverage.

