Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall

October 23, 2018 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with “a simpler, updated recipe.” The company says production was moved to a “trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades.”

The recall was issued in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore