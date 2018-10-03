Hotel workers strike at 7 Boston hotels

BOSTON (AP) — Hotel workers are walking out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston.

The Unite Here labor union says more than 1,500 unionized housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellhops, dishwashers and other workers officially went on strike for better pay at 5 a.m. Wednesday after months of failed contract negotiations.

The union says the walkout is the first hotel strike in Boston’s history and Marriott is the city’s biggest hotel employer. The Maryland-based company didn’t immediately comment.

The union says similar strikes at Marriott-owned hotels are being considered in San Francisco, Detroit, Seattle, San Jose, San Diego, Oakland and Honolulu.

The Boston hotels impacted include the Aloft Boston Seaport District, the Element Boston Seaport District, the Ritz-Carlton Boston, the Sheraton Boston, the W Hotel Boston, the Westin Boston Waterfront and the Westin Copley Place.

