How major US stock indexes fared Friday

October 5, 2018 4:51 pm
 
U.S. stock and bond prices fell again Friday after the Labor Department said the economy continues to add jobs at a strong pace, as investors continued to worry about a three-day surge in yields.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 16.04 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,885.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 180.43 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,447.05.

The Nasdaq composite retreated 91.06 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,788.45.

The Russell 2000 index slid 14.80 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,632.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 28.41 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow lost 11.26 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq shed 257.91 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 gave up 64.46 points, or 3.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 211.96 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,727.83 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 885.06 points, or 12.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 96.60 points, or 6.3 percent.

