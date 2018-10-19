Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

October 19, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks gave up an early rally Friday and struggled to another mixed finish as investors continued sell former favorites like retailers. Household goods makers rose again as a week of choppy trading concluded.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,767.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 64.89 points, or 0.3 percent, at 25,444.34.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite shed 36.11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,449.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 18.71 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,542.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 0.65 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow gained 104.35 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 47.87 points, or 0.6 percent.

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

The Russell 2000 dipped 4.64 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 94.17 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Dow is up 725.12 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 545.64 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.53 points, or 0.4 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers