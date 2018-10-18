Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

October 18, 2018 4:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks slumped again Thursday as investors continued to sell shares of technology and internet companies, industrials, and companies that rely on consumer spending. Several industrial companies tumbled after releasing their quarterly reports, and European stocks also fell as European Union leaders criticized Italy’s spending plans.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 40.43 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,768.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 327.23 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,379.45.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite fell 157.56 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,485.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 28.85 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,560.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 1.65 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 39.46 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 11.76 points, or 0.2 percent.

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

The Russell 2000 is up 14.07 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 95.17 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Dow is up 660.23 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 581.75 points, or 8.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.24 points, or 1.6 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers