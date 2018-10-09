Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

October 9, 2018 4:46 pm
 
U.S. stock indexes were mixed Tuesday, but there were some sharp divisions within them. Raw-material producers plunged on worries that inflation and weaker demand are eating into their profits. On the opposite end were technology stocks and other sectors, which recovered some of the sharp losses caused by last week’s rapid rise in interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,880.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.21, or 0.2 percent, to 26,430.57.

The Nasdaq composite added 2.07, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,738.02.

The Russell 2000 index gave up 7.65, or 0.5 percent, to 1,621.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.23 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 16.48 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 50.43 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.25 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 206.73 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,711.35 points, or 6.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 834.62 points, or 12.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 86.35 points, or 5.6 percent.

