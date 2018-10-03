Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

October 3, 2018 4:49 pm
 
Encouraging signs on hiring and growth in the service sector sent small companies and banks higher Wednesday and knocked bond prices into a tailspin. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked to its highest level in more than seven years.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,925.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 54.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,828.39.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 25.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,025.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 15.25 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,671.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 index is up 11.53 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 370.08 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 21.27 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.28 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 251.90 points, or 9.4 percent.

The Dow is up 2,109.17 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,121.69 points, or 16.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.78 points, or 8.8 percent.

