The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

October 17, 2018 4:42 pm
 
After an early slide, U.S. stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday as banks climbed but retailers, homebuilders and smaller companies fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index dipped 0.71 points to 2,809.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 91.74 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,706.68.

The Nasdaq composite fell 2.79 points to 7,642.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 7.23 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,589.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.08 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 366.69 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 145.81 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.93 points, or 2.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 135.60 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Dow is up 987.46 points, or 4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 739.31 points, or 10.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.09 points, or 3.5 percent.

