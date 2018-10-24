Listen Live Sports

Howard Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2018 7:58 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Baltimore-based bank said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have fallen 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

