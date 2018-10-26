Listen Live Sports

Humane Society adds $5K to reward in horse’s fatal shooting

October 26, 2018 4:48 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States is offering $5,000 in the effort to find who fatally shot a 9-month-old thoroughbred horse last month in Kentucky, a state famous for breeding horses.

The organization announced the offer in a news release Friday. The Lexington Herald-Leader says the money increases the total reward to $23,500. Other animal-welfare organizations had already pledged $18,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible in the shooting.

Jessamine County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Allen Peel previously said the colt was found shot at Springhouse Farm near Lexington and had to be euthanized. Authorities say the shooting happened on the night of Sept. 27 or in the early morning on Sept. 28.

Deputy Todd Sponcil says the investigation hasn’t officially identified any suspects.

