Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Italy police ID suspect in 2013 NASA hack

October 8, 2018 6:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say they have placed a 25-year-old Italian under investigation for allegedly hacking eight NASA web domains in 2013.

Italy’s postal police, who handle hacking and other cybercrime investigations, said the suspect was allegedly a member of a group called “Master Italian Hackers Team” and boasted of the hack on social media.

In addition to NASA sites, police said the unnamed suspect also hacked some 60 Italian institutional sites, including those of state-run broadcaster RAI, the penitentiary police and some provincial sites in Tuscany.

A police statement Monday said the suspect, who hails from the northern city of Salo, admitted to hacking the sites after being presented with evidence.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education