Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Jaguar Land Rover opens new plant in Slovakia

October 25, 2018 5:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new, $1.6 billion plant in Slovakia, the luxury car maker’s first in continental Europe.

The U.K.-based company, owned by India’s Tata Motors, built the plant near Nitra, about 100 kilometers (65 miles) east of Bratislava, to initially produce 150,000 cars a year. The Slovak government is giving the carmaker investment subsidies of up to 130 million euros ($148 million).

Slovakia is a regional car-making powerhouse. Germany’s Volkswagen, France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korea’s Kia Motors Corp. all have a major plant in this Central European country of 5.4 million people.

The company said it will shift all production of its Discovery model from Birmingham, England, to Slovakia amid falling diesel sales, vehicle taxes and uncertainty about Britain’s departure from the European Union.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fast rope from Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War