Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Japan to revise northern Pacific sei whaling program

October 4, 2018 3:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will revise one of its two major research whaling programs after an international organization said bringing home and selling sei whale is illegal — a possible setback for Japan’s ambition to resume commercial whaling.

The standing committee of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, this week said Japan’s hauling of sei whale caught in the Northern Pacific research program is illegal because its meat is sold later.

CITES bans commercial trade of sei whale.

Fisheries officials said Thursday that Japan will submit a revision to the convention by Feb. 1.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It won’t affect Japan’s Antarctic hunts.

Japan annually hunts about 130 sei and 170 minke whales in the Northern Pacific and up to 333 minkes in the Antarctic.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor