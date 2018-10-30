Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Last of 21 dead recovered from east China coal mine collapse

October 30, 2018 4:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — Searchers have recovered the bodies of all 21 miners who died in an eastern China coal mine collapse, state media said.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported the last body was pulled from the mine Monday afternoon.

More than 300 people were working inside the mine in Shandong province when it collapsed on Oct. 20. Most were lifted to safety but 22 miners were trapped.

One trapped miner was rescued the next day.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.

China long had the world’s deadliest coal mines, but safety has improved considerably with more modern equipment, better training and the closure of most of the smallest, most dangerous mines.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president