Lavazza acquires Mars Inc. coffee business

October 1, 2018 10:40 am
 
MCLEAN, Virginia (AP) — Italian coffee company Lavazza Group has acquired Mars Inc.’s beverage division in an effort to expand its North American presence.

Financial details weren’t disclosed. Both companies are private.

Mars Drinks makes the Flavia single-serve machine and the Klix vending machine. The division had 900 employees and total sales of $350 million last year.

Mars Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.

Turin, Italy-based Lavazza said Monday the acquisition will help it strengthen its position in the office and coffee vending segments.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

