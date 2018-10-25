Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lawyer: Family wants justice after gas explosions death

October 25, 2018
 
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a teen killed when a series of natural gas explosions and explosions rocked communities north of Boston plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the utility company.

Attorney Doug Sheff told reporters Thursday that Columbia Gas was reckless and should have to pay for last month’s death of Leonel Rondon.

The high school junior died after the chimney of an exploding house crashed into his car and crushed him. He had received his driver’s license just hours earlier.

Sheff says Rondon’s family “wants justice” and to “find meaning in such a senseless death.” He says the complaint will be filed at a later date.

A Columbia Gas spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email. The National Transportation Safety Board says over-pressurized gas lines caused the explosions.

