Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Legg Mason: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Legg Mason Inc. (LM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $72.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The money manager posted revenue of $758.4 million in the period.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Legg Mason shares have declined 35 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased nearly 1 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.08, a drop of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LM

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb