The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Lockheed: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 23, 2018 7:44 am
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $5.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.32 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.32 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.14 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $17.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $53 billion.

Lockheed shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 3 percent. The stock has climbed 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

