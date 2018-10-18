Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

London’s black cabs soon to be seen on the streets of Paris

October 18, 2018 7:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — London’s black cabs will be seen on the streets of Paris next year as the company that makes them begins selling its wares in the City of Light.

London Electric Vehicle Co., which makes plug-in electric taxis that look like traditional black cabs, has put about 600 vehicles on the streets of London and has already expanded to Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg and Oslo.

The move into Paris comes as Mayor Anne Hidalgo aggressively works to improve air quality in the city.

CEO Chris Gubbey says London Electric Vehicle wants to provide “new options” for drivers and passengers given the pollution problem facing French cities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers