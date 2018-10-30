Lumber Liquidators: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toano, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $270.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.8 million.

Lumber Liquidators shares have fallen 61 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 65 percent in the last 12 months.

