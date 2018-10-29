Listen Live Sports

Man who flashed gun at FAMU students avoids prosecution

October 29, 2018 5:00 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who flashed a gun while trying to prevent four mostly African-American college students from getting on an elevator with him has avoided prosecution by agreeing to serve 50 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that prosecutors announced the deferral of prosecution agreement Monday for 49-year-old Don Crandall Jr. He also agreed not to possess any firearms for six months.

Police charged Crandall last month with improper exhibition of a firearm. Crandall, who is white, was videotaped trying to stop a group of mostly black young men from entering an elevator at the apartment building, claiming they didn’t belong in the building without a key. The men were students at Florida A&M University.

After the video went viral, Crandall was fired from his job as a hotel manager.

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com

