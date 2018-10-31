Markel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $397.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $28.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.61 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.81 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Advertisement

Markel shares have declined 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.