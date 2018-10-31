Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2018 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $397.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $28.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.61 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.81 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Markel shares have declined 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.