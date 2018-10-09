Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks turn higher on Wall Street

October 9, 2018 11:56 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock indexes are mostly higher as technology companies and other sectors recovered some of the sharp losses caused by last week’s rapid rise in interest rates.

Microsoft climbed 1.7 percent in midday trading Tuesday and Apple rose 1.2 percent.

Advertisement

Raw-material producers sank on worries that higher costs and weakening demand are eroding profits. PPG Industries slumped 8.6 percent.

Papa John’s surged 8.4 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Nelson Peltz was evaluating a bid for the company.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,891.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,507. The Nasdaq composite rose 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,780.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.21 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as banks and materials companies move lower.

Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries sank 8.6 percent in early trading Tuesday after warning that higher costs and weaker demand from China would hurt its profits.

Banks were also lower. JPMorgan Chase slipped 1 percent.

Papa John’s surged 8.2 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Nelson Peltz was trying to put together a bid for the company.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,879.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,441. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,740.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.22 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education