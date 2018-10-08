Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead US stocks lower

October 8, 2018 9:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Losses for technology and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Apple fell 1 percent early Monday. Energy companies were falling in tandem with the price of crude oil. Marathon Petroleum lost 2 percent.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

European markets were lower on concerns about Italy’s spending plans. Italy’s main stock index dropped 2.6 percent and the yields on its government bonds rose sharply.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,324. The Nasdaq composite fell 50 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,737.

Bond trading was closed for Columbus Day. Other financial markets were open.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize