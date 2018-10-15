Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower, led by tech sector

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower as technology companies continue to fall. Major U.S. indexes are coming off their worst week in six months.

Texas Instruments fell 1.4 percent and Microsoft lost 0.8 percent Monday.

Banks declined as well. Bank of America fell 1.3 percent after reporting its third-quarter results.

The S&P 500 index lost 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,759. It fell 4.1 percent last week despite a rally Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,294. The Nasdaq composite fell 42 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,454.

Indexes in Asia continued to fall.

