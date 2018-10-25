MicroStrategy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have dropped 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $123.25, a drop of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

