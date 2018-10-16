Listen Live Sports

Mo’s Seafood to pay $1M to workers who sued over pay

October 16, 2018 1:10 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The company operating Mo’s Seafood restaurants will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit with 34 former employees who said they were underpaid.

In the collective-action lawsuit filed against Mo’s Fisherman Exchange Inc. and owner Mohammed Manocheh in 2015, waiters and kitchen staff asserted minimum wage and overtime violations, as well as unlawful tip deductions.

News outlets report plaintiffs’ attorneys say parties neared a trial before agreeing to settle. Mo’s attorney Andrew Dansicker says going to trial would have been a lot more expensive.

Under the terms of the settlement, the seafood company does not admit to liability.

Attorney Jessie Weber says each plaintiff will get an average of $12,800, but actual payouts will vary based on the number of hours worked and length of employment.

