Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Musk donation to pay for school water filtration systems

October 5, 2018 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $480,000 donation from the Musk Foundation will allow schools in Flint, Michigan, to install ultraviolet water filtration systems to drinking fountains.

Flint Community Schools said Friday that the donation from tech billionaire Elon Musk’s foundation comes as the district works to find a long-term solution to the city’s lead-tainted water crisis.

The district says the systems will disinfect lead and bacteria coming from water pipes to the fountains. The systems are expected to be installed all 12 schools and the district’s administration building by the end of January.

Lead leached from old water pipes into homes and buildings after Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 without adding corrosion-control chemicals. Flint returned to Detroit’s water system in 2015.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Musk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor