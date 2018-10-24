NewMarket: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $58.5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.12 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $563.2 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have dropped 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $372.92, a decrease of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

