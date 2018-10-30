Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Nintendo quarterly profit up on Switch console, game sales

October 30, 2018 6:31 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co., the Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises, reported a 12 percent gain Tuesday in its profit in July-September on the back of healthy Switch console sales.

Nintendo logged a 34 billion yen ($301 million) profit in the last quarter, up from 30 billion yen a year earlier, while quarterly sales rose to 221 billion yen ($2 billion) from 220 billion yen.

Sales of Switch software, including “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” ”Splatoon2″ and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” were strong, the Kyoto-based company said.

More Switch game-software products, like “Pokemon: Let’s go, Pikachu!” will go on sale ahead of the holidays.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Switch machines sales in April-September totaled 5 million units, up nearly 4 percent from a year earlier.

Nintendo has recently gotten into offering games for smart devices, and its latest, “Dragalia Lost,” has done well in Japan, the U.S., Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, the company said.

The company said it is still banking on the success of earlier platforms like the Nintendo 3DS.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, Nintendo reported a profit of 64.6 billion yen ($572 million), up 25 percent on sales of 389 billion yen, up 4 percent on-year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

On Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president