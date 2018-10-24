Listen Live Sports

Norfolk Southern: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2018
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $702 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.52.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have risen slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 2.5 percent. The stock has increased 19 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

