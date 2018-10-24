Northrop Grumman: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.54.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.35 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8 billion.

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings to be $18.75 to $19 per share, with revenue expected to be $30 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have fallen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2.5 percent. The stock has increased slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.