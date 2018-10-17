Old Line Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) _ Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Bowie, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 57 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Old Line Bancshares shares have climbed almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.63, an increase of slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

