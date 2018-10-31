Listen Live Sports

Owens & Minor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2018 6:51 am
 
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $565,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share.

Owens & Minor shares have decreased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMI

